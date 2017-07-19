Even more historic NASA flight footage is up on YouTube





NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center in California has a trove of old flight footage - like 1940s old.

The videos have always been available but hidden away on the Edwards, California-based center's website. More recently a lot more of the historic videos, like test flights from the 1970s and into the '90s and early 2000s, have been moved onto YouTube.

In just the past few days, the center's YouTube page has been filling up fast. Armstrong's social media manager Rebecca Richardson said in a phone call Wednesday that older legacy videos are being migrated to YouTube in a big push to put the archival footage on a more searchable and accessible platform. Read more...

