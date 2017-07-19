Newsvine

Superior Chem-Dry

Superior Chem-Dry does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 310 Comments: 0 Since: Aug 2015

Even more historic NASA flight footage is up on YouTube

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Superior Chem-Dry View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Wed Jul 19, 2017 7:02 PM
    Discuss:


    NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center in California has a trove of old flight footage - like 1940s old.

    The videos have always been available but hidden away on the Edwards, California-based center's website. More recently a lot more of the historic videos, like test flights from the 1970s and into the '90s and early 2000s, have been moved onto YouTube.

    SEE ALSO: Two NASA astronauts just completed a last-minute spacewalk outside the Space Station

    In just the past few days, the center's YouTube page has been filling up fast. Armstrong's social media manager Rebecca Richardson said in a phone call Wednesday that older legacy videos are being migrated to YouTube in a big push to put the archival footage on a more searchable and accessible platform. Read more...

    More about Youtube, Space, Nasa, Aeronautics, and Archive Footage

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor