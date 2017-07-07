Magic Johnson reveals the truth about LaVar Ball that we've suspected all along

Insufferable blowhard or marketing genius who's subverting the dominant paradigm with his outlandish claims and $500 shoes?

This is what the sports internet has debated ad nauseam for months about LaVar Ball, the most famous father in basketball.

Now the dad of top Lakers draft pick Lonzo Ball has finally admitted what so many have suspected all along.

If you're just catching up: Lonzo was a star for one year at UCLA before being drafted second overall by the Lakers last month.

Toward the end of his single season at UCLA, LaVar started making an escalating series of outlandish claims and provocative statements. That Lonzo is already better than Steph Curry; that he, LaVar, a fringe college basketball player, could have beaten Michael Jordan back in his day; that LeBron James' sons won't ever amount to much; et cetera and so forth. Read more...

