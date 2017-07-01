Justin Trudeau forgot a whole province during his Canada Day speech

Well, well, well... look who's human after all.

Justin Trudeau accidentally forgot to mention Alberta while passionately listing Canada's states and provinces during his Canada Day speech Saturday.

SEE ALSO: Ring in Canada Day with Trudeau's best moments (and forget about Trump for a while)

The gaffe did not go unnoticed.





We're only counting 12 in this list... is there something we should know, Alberta? (just kidding, it was a slip) #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/uuPp1p4uOF - CBC Politics (@CBCPolitics) July 1, 2017

Of course, Trudeau is nothing if not a polite national boyfriend, so after broadcast host Sandra Oh pointed out the error, he trotted back out to say "I love you, Alberta!" Read more...

More about Canada, Justin Trudeau, Canada Day, Culture, and Web Culture