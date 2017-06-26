Newsvine

Winnipeg Upholstery Cleaning - Superior Chem-Dry Impressive Five Star Review by Debbie L.

    http://superior.chemdry.ca/ (204) 284-0399 Superior Chem-Dry Winnipeg reviews
    Excellent Review by Debbie L.

    What I liked was there's no strong chemical odour and that the carpets dried faster.

    Superior Chem-Dry
    5 Donald Street
    Winnipeg MB
    R3L 2T4

    https://www.google.com/maps/place/Superior+Chem-Dry/@49.8807063,-97.1391797,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m2!3m1!1s0x52ea76aca2aebffd:0x86392eb8b1fa1fdd?hl=en

