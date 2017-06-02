The Ambiclimate is an easy way to make your dumb airconditioner smart

So, you want smart airconditioning. Typically, that means having to change the aircon unit itself, or ripping a hole into your wall to put in a smart thermostat.

The Ambiclimate provides a simpler way to set foot into the world of clever cooling.

The little desktop gadget connects to Wi-Fi, and can cast an infrared beam that'll mimic your existing aircon remote control.

With that, you can log into the Ambiclimate app on your smartphone to tell it if you're feeling cold or hot, and the Ambiclimate will learn your preferences over the course of a week, to automatically adjust the room to what you like. Read more...

