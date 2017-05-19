Winnipeg Upholstery Cleaning - Superior Chem-Dry Terrific 5 Star Review by Billie N.

http://superior.chemdry.ca/ (204) 284-0399 Superior Chem-Dry Winnipeg reviews
Excellent Review by Billie N.
The service was again great. Robert was professional, friendly and worked efficiently. I have referred Superior Chem Dry to my friends and will continue to use their services in the future.
Winnipeg Upholstery Cleaning - Superior Chem-Dry Incredible 5 Star Review by Billie N.
Subscribe to Our Channel at:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcm44EdglSxVcHsweT6e9Aw
Follow Us on Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Superior-Chem-Dry/861864710526798
Follow Us on Google+ at:
https://plus.google.com/106186697167767398013/about
Superior Chem-Dry
5 Donald Street
Winnipeg MB
R3L 2T4
Find Us On Google Maps:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Superior+Chem-Dry/@49.8807063,-97.1391797,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m2!3m1!1s0x52ea76aca2aebffd:0x86392eb8b1fa1fdd?hl=en
Other searches that led you to this video:
Superior Chem-Dry
Superior Chem-Dry Winnipeg Review
Carpet Cleaning Winnipeg Review
Furniture Cleaning Winnipeg Review
Area Rug Cleaning Winnipeg Review
Upholstery Cleaning Winnipeg Review
Green Safe Carpet Cleaning Winnipeg Review