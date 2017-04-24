Winnipeg Furniture Cleaning - Superior Chem-Dry Perfect 5 Star Review by Anu O.

http://superior.chemdry.ca/ (204) 284-0399 Superior Chem-Dry Winnipeg reviews
5 Star Review by Anu O.
We have used Superior Chem-Dry at home and at our office for carpet and upholstery cleaning. Robert's service is outstanding and the products he uses are excellent. Robert is very professional, kind and helpful. Highly Recommended!
