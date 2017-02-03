The FCC giveth, and the FCC taketh away… from itself. Chairman Ajit Pai has ordered the revocation of several papers and findings issued by the Commission before the turnover to the new administration. Spiking investigations into zero-rating practices by telecoms is the most serious about-face, but it's worth noting the other items going down the memory hole, unannounced, on a… Read More
FCC performs midnight revocations of previous leadership's 'midnight regulations'
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Feb 3, 2017 3:16 PM
