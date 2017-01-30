Quebec Mosque Shooting: Vigils Across Canada Show Love, Solidarity

People across the country came together Monday evening to mourn those who lost their lives in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque.

In Quebec City, thousands gathered outside the Islamic Cultural Centre to show support for the loved ones of six men who were killed and 19 who were injured while attending an evening prayer on Sunday.

A man places a candle during a vigil on Monday in Quebec City. (Photo: Paul Chiasson/CP)

The Quebec City vigil has overflowed out into the streets. pic.twitter.com/n9APb6pjuK

Kevin - who came to the #MosqueShooting site with a "peace not war sign" is the first of thousands that are expected for an evening vigil. pic.twitter.com/IQCTBM3PlD

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke, telling the crowd Canada stands with the Muslim community and will protect their right to gather together and pray.

"We are with you. Thirty-six million hearts are breaking with yours," Trudeau said earlier on Monday, in a formal statement at the House of Commons.

Trudeau addresses hundreds at vigil in Quebec City #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/tEw2QNRJBY

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

The victims included Azzeddine Soufiane, a father of three and local grocer; Khaled Belkacemi, a food sciences professor at Universite Laval and a father; and Abdelkrim Hassane, a government IT worker and father. Two victims, Mamadou Tanou Barry and Ibrahima Barry, were close friends from Guinea.

In Ottawa, hundreds met around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill for a moment of silence.

Joining fellow on Parliament Hill to stand in solidarity against intolerance & hate #stefoy pic.twitter.com/G1L8Q6GekM

And in Montreal, mourners held signs reading "all we need is humanity" and "paix," which means "peace" in French.

People attend a vigil for the victims of a mosque shooting in Quebec City on Monday evening in Montreal. (Photo: Ryan Remiorz/CP)

Others gathered in solidarity in nearly every city across Canada. In Iqaluit, mourners met outside the city's only mosque.

Rally in support of Muslim communities in #Iqaluit #standwithmuslims #nomuslimban #Nunavut #Arctic pic.twitter.com/gYXQCxaha1

"I don't understand hurting people in a place of worship, or anywhere else for that matter," Deirdre Lee told CBC News at a vigil at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

A Vancouver mosque held a vigil Monday night, and is also planning on holding an event for awareness of Islamophobia.

"If you slay a person, it's as if you've slain all of humanity, but if you save somebody, it's as if you've saved all of humanity," said trustee Haroon Khan, in an interview with News 1130.

Joining people from all faiths & backgrounds at @UofT for a vigil honouring those who lost their lives in the Quebec City mosque shooting pic.twitter.com/nmz3PW7vtF

#diversityisourstrength #yqr pic.twitter.com/LqeIzQuAL2

"As a community, we must stand together with the victims and one another against hatred," read the Calgary vigil's Facebook event.

Messages of love and support also poured in from around the globe.

Eiffel Tower just went dark to honour victims of mosque shooting in Quebec. #Paris #stefoy #saintefoy #QuebecCity pic.twitter.com/XFSgKlzjxN

The Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre has set up a donation page to support the victims' families.

With files from The Canadian Press

