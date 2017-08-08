Here's why Jaime will never be 'Game of Thrones' allies with Daenerys after that fiery battle

Warning: This article contains Game of Thrones spoilers of epic proportions.

In the latest episode of Game of Thrones, Jaime Lannister faces the Mad King's daughter and her army of Dothraki in a fiery battle that ends in the total annihilation of the Lannister troops. Sitting astride the mighty Drogon, Daenerys destroys the long line of loot trains the Lannisters stole from Highgarden and blazes through her enemies with startling ease.

Jaime feels utterly helpless as his army turns to ash before his eyes - a sight all too familiar to the knight who once served as Head of the King's Guard for Dany's father, Aerys Targaryen. Read more...

