Norwegians desperate to get damaged penis-shaped rock formation back up

Seeded on Sun Jun 25, 2017 4:06 PM
    Here's a weird thing: After a beloved penis-shaped rock formation in Norway was left damaged by vandals this weekend, Norwegians donated their hard-earned cash in hopes of getting it back up.

    Per the Associated Press, the Trollpikken rock formation showed signs of vandalism, including drilling holes. Runners spotted the damage on Saturday morning.

    Trollpikken in its glory days.

    Image: Ingve Aalbu/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

    Unwilling to stand for this environmental injustice, more than 500 Norwegians emptied their pockets to raise money for Trollpikken's speedy restoration. By Sunday, donations totaled almost 90,000 Norwegian krone, or about $10,650 U.S. dollars. Read more...

